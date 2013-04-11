FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain snubs Argentina over Margaret Thatcher funeral
April 11, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Britain snubs Argentina over Margaret Thatcher funeral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Britain has decided not to invite Argentine President Cristina Fernandez to Margaret Thatcher’s funeral next week, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, a snub likely to deepen a bitter diplomatic dispute over the Falkland Islands.

The source said it would be normal protocol to invite representatives from every country with which Britain enjoys “normal” diplomatic relations to the funeral, but said Thatcher’s family had objected to Fernandez being invited.

“It’s about adhering to her family’s wishes,” the source said, adding that discussions were taking place to determine whether a more junior representative from Argentina could be invited instead.

Thatcher, 87, who died on Monday, led Britain at the time of the 1982 Falklands war ordering her armed forces to repel an Argentine invasion of the contested South Atlantic archipelago which Argentina calls Las Malvinas. Fernandez has mounted an increasingly vocal campaign to renegotiate its sovereignty.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
