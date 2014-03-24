FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London theatre ceiling collapse due to 110-year-old materials
March 24, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

London theatre ceiling collapse due to 110-year-old materials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - The collapse of a London theatre ceiling last year, which injured 76 people, was caused by the deterioration over time of materials thought to have been in place for over 100 years, Westminster City Council said on Monday.

Seventy-six people were hurt when part of the roof of the Edwardian-era Apollo came down during a performance of “The Curious Incident of The Dog In The Night-Time” in December.

“The principal cause was the deterioration over time of wadding ties which supported the ceiling, thought to be in place since its construction in 1901,” the council said in a statement.

Wadding ties are made of a mix of hessian and plaster of Paris and are used to lash together timber frames to support suspended ceilings.

The council said historic ceilings are checked every three years and added that it was issuing guidance to other theatres in the light of its latest findings.

A council spokesperson said: “Although all historic ceilings are in some way unique, our guidance outlines what precautions owners can take to ensure the safety of this ornate plasterwork”.

The council expects to finish its investigation into the Apollo collapse later in the Spring.

Reporting by Lavinia De Luca; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
