Chris Evans to replace Jeremy Clarkson as Top Gear host - BBC

June 16 (Reuters) - Television and radio presenter Chris Evans will host motoring show Top Gear, replacing Jeremy Clarkson, who was dropped in March after he physically attacked a producer, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) said on Tuesday.

Evans has signed a three-year deal and will begin filming in a few weeks time without Clarkson's co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May, the BBC said. goo.gl/I3pL29

Evans, a car enthusiast, said he was thrilled to get the job in his “favourite programme of all time”, the BBC reported.

“I promise I will do everything I possibly can to respect what has gone on before and take the show forward,” Evans said.

Referring to the popular BBC Radio 2 show that he presents, he tweeted: “And NO I‘m not leaving the R2 Breakfast Show”.

BBC’s Top Gear is shown in more than 200 countries and is watched by 350 million viewers worldwide with overseas sales worth about 50 million pounds ($80 million) a year. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Ireland)