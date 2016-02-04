FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former "Friends" star Matt LeBlanc joins BBC's "Top Gear"
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
February 4, 2016 / 12:16 PM / in 2 years

Former "Friends" star Matt LeBlanc joins BBC's "Top Gear"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Matt LeBlanc poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s BBC said Matt LeBlanc, former star of 1990s U.S. hit comedy “Friends”, will join the new presenting line-up for its popular car show “Top Gear” when it returns in May.

The American actor, who achieved global fame as Joey Tribbiani in the NBC sitcom, will be the first non-British host of the show, the BBC said on Thursday.

“As a car nut and a massive fan of Top Gear, I‘m honoured and excited to be a part of this iconic show’s new chapter,” LeBlanc said in a statement. “What a thrill!”

Top Gear, one of the BBC’s most successful and profitable shows, was taken off air last year after its star Jeremy Clarkson physically attacked a member of production staff.

Clarkson, along with his two co-presenters, are working on a new motoring show for Amazon.

British radio and TV presenter Chris Evans, who will helm the Top Gear relaunch, said he was thrilled LeBlanc “a lifelong fellow petrolhead” was joining the show.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.