a year ago
UK statistics agency delays publication of some trade data
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

UK statistics agency delays publication of some trade data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's statistics agency said on Thursday it would delay by one week the publication of data on May trade volumes scheduled to be released on Friday.

"The reason for the delay is to allow additional time to resolve some issues identified in the volume series and the price indices for the months of April and May 2016 and to complete essential quality assurance," the Office for National Statistics said.

Data on the cash value of British exports and imports will be released as scheduled on Friday, while the remaining figures will be published on July 15.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast Britain's goods trade deficit held at 10.65 billion pounds ($13.75 billion) in May, a month before the vote to leave the European Union. ($1 = 0.7748 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)

