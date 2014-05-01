FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK regulator bans ex UBS trader for failings related to $2.3 bln losses
#Financials
May 1, 2014

UK regulator bans ex UBS trader for failings related to $2.3 bln losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said on Thursday it had banned a former UBS trader for failings related to $2.3 billion trading losses by Kweku Adoboli, another trader.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) banned John Christopher Hughes from performing any function in relation to any regulated activity in the financial services industry.

Adoboli was convicted in November 2012 of two counts of fraud over the unauthorised trades. He is serving a seven-year jail sentence. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

