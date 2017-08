LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The driver of a tram that overturned in London on Wednesday morning has been arrested, a spokesman for British Transport Police said.

An unspecified number of people were killed, more than 50 others were injured and two remained trapped after the tram derailed in Croydon, south London, police said. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)