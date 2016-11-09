Police say "some loss of life" after London tram overturns

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Police said there had been fatalities after a tram overturned in Croydon, south London, on Wednesday.

“A number of people have been taken to hospital with injuries and sadly it looks as though there has been some loss of life,” British Transport Police said on its website.

“It is too early for us to confirm numbers but we are working hard to assess the ongoing incident and we are continuing to focus on recovery efforts.”