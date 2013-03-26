FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK unveils long-term rail franchise plans
March 26, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

UK unveils long-term rail franchise plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Britain announced a new approach to rail franchising on Tuesday, seeking to draw a line under a botched franchise award that had to be torn up weeks after being granted last year.

The government said the new approach would seek to deliver on a review of rail reform that was ordered after the key West Coast franchise award was scrapped by the government in October, after flaws were found in the process.

Britain’s Department of Transport said it would also immediately start the competition for the East Coast franchise, which has been in public hands since 2009. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien, Editing by Brenda Goh)

