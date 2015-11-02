FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London's DLR train line set for two-day strike
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 2, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

London's DLR train line set for two-day strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Workers on London’s Docklands Light Railway (DLR) were set to go ahead with a two-day strike on Tuesday, halting services between the centre and the east of the city, including Canary Wharf and London City Airport.

Transport for London said that although it would run extra buses, it expected underground train lines to be much busier than usual, including the Jubilee line which also runs through the Canary Wharf financial district.

The transport authority said DLR services were unlikely to run after members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union voted to go on strike.

Workers are protesting over a range of issues including the use of agency staff. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.