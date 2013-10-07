FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron promotes Javid to Financial Secretary
October 7, 2013 / 12:38 PM / 4 years ago

UK's Cameron promotes Javid to Financial Secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron appointed former banker Sajid Javid as financial secretary to the Treasury on Monday, giving him a prominent role in the government’s relationship with the financial services industry.

Javid, who worked for Chase Manhattan Bank and Deutsche Bank before starting his career in politics, replaces Greg Clark who becomes cities and constitution minister.

Javid, the son of a Bristol bus driver, was previously economic secretary to the Treasury. The 43 year-old is considered a rising star in the Conservative Party after being elected as a member of parliament in 2010.

