FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Treasury plans insurance reforms for handling of business claims -FT
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

UK Treasury plans insurance reforms for handling of business claims -FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Treasury will announce legal reforms as early as Thursday that will make it harder for insurers to avoid paying legitimate claims from business customers, the Financial Times reported.

The new rules have been recommended by Britain’s Law Commission, which had previously described the legal framework around insurance cover as “harsh”, the FT said.

However, some contentious measures recommended by the commission will be excluded from the proposals, the paper said on its website, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1ysdS6r)

The clauses the Treasury will not put forward are one that would have entitled policyholders to damages when insurers delay payouts, and another that would have curbed insurers’ ability to reject claims by arguing policyholders breached their terms and conditions, the FT said.

It said some insurers had complained that these measures were “unnecessary” and risked pushing up premium rates.

A spokeswoman told Reuters the Treasury could not comment on details of legislation that had not yet been introduced to parliament. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.