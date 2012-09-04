FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Cameron appoints Olympics organiser to Treasury post
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
September 4, 2012 / 5:18 PM / in 5 years

UK's Cameron appoints Olympics organiser to Treasury post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday appointed London Olympics organiser and former Goldman Sachs banker Paul Deighton to his Treasury team as the government looks to beef up its efforts to get the economy growing again.

City minister Mark Hoban was also moved to a post in the work and pensions ministry. Cameron has yet to name a replacement.

Deighton, the new minister responsible for economic delivery, was in charge of the London Olympics organising committee, overseeing tasks such as raising funds and ensuring the venues for the 2012 Games were built on time.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.