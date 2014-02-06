London commuters face second day of Tube rail strike chaos

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Millions of Londoners faced another morning of travel chaos on Thursday as a 48-hour strike by London Underground workers angry at ticket office closures and job cuts entered its second day.

Staff from the two main rail unions began the first of two planned 48-hour “tube” strikes late on Tuesday, leaving many people unable to get to work or forced to pack onto overcrowded buses, mainline trains or cycle.

Transport for London (TfL), which runs the capital’s public transport network, reported that just one underground line was running normally at rush hour on Thursday with the remaining 10 either closed or operating a reduced service.

Talks between the unions and TfL are due to resume on Friday in a bid to avert a second 48-hour walk-out planned from Feb. 11 to Feb 14.

TfL said commuters had found alternative ways around town on Wednesday with a 50 percent increase in the use of its city cycle hire scheme, known by Londoners as “Boris bikes” after mayor Boris Johnson.

However, some workers opted to shun public transport altogether.

“Running to #ShoreditchHouse along the high street to beat the #tubestrike,” Daniel Watts posted on Twitter. “11k in the bag and feel great.” (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)