FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London tube strike set to be suspended -union
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 11, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

London tube strike set to be suspended -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - One of the two unions involved in a planned 48-hour walkout this week by staff on London’s underground rail network has suspended its action and said the other union was likely to follow suit.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) said it had agreed to postpone the strike following talks with managers over planned cuts and modernisation plans, and that the larger RMT union was also likely to agree to suspend its walkout.

“The RMT are looking at the offer and they will probably suspend early this afternoon,” a TSSA spokesman said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.