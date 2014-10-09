UPDATE 1-Rail union calls off planned 48-hour strike on London underground

(Adds details)

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A planned 48-hour strike over job losses next week by workers on London’s underground train system was suspended on Thursday after “substantial progress” was made in talks, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union said.

Workers on the Tube network were due to begin a walkout on Tuesday evening in a long-running dispute over job cuts and plans to close ticket offices. Previous such strikes have caused traffic chaos in London and have been estimated to cost the economy hundreds of millions of pounds.

The RMT said discussions at the conciliation service ACAS had led to an agreement to reduce the number of jobs under threat and there would be further consultation over modernisation plans.

“The substantial improvements we have agreed allow us to move forwards but the union’s core opposition to the austerity-led cuts on London Underground has not shifted an inch and we remain vigilant to further developments and their impact,” RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said in a statement.

He said an ongoing overtime ban had also been lifted.

In April, RMT staff staged a two-day strike as part of the dispute, causing travel misery for millions of Londoners.

A three-day walkout planned for the following month was averted after talks with bosses from Transport for London, which runs the capital’s transit system.