FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rail union calls off planned 48-hour strike on London underground
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 9, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rail union calls off planned 48-hour strike on London underground

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A planned 48-hour strike over job losses next week by workers on London’s underground train system was suspended on Thursday after “substantial progress” was made in talks, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union said.

Workers on the Tube network were due to begin a walkout on Tuesday evening in a long-running dispute over job cuts and plans to close ticket offices. Previous such strikes have caused traffic chaos in London and have been estimated to cost the economy hundreds of millions of pounds.

The RMT said discussions at the conciliation service ACAS had led to an agreement to reduce the number of jobs under threat and there would be further consultation over modernisation plans.

“The substantial improvements we have agreed allow us to move forwards but the union’s core opposition to the austerity-led cuts on London Underground has not shifted an inch and we remain vigilant to further developments and their impact,” RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said in a statement.

He said an ongoing overtime ban had also been lifted.

In April, RMT staff staged a two-day strike as part of the dispute, causing travel misery for millions of Londoners.

A three-day walkout planned for the following month was averted after talks with bosses from Transport for London, which runs the capital’s transit system.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.