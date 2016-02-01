FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's bad bank favours Computershare for 30 bln stg mortgage deal
#Funds News
February 1, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Britain's bad bank favours Computershare for 30 bln stg mortgage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s bad bank, which is running down the loans of two bailed out lenders, said on Monday it was in exclusive talks with Australian firm Computershare for it to manage 30 billion pounds ($42.81 billion) in mortgage assets.

UK Asset Resolution Limited (UKAR) said the assets would continue to be owned by Bradford & Bingley, Mortgage Express and NRAM, with no changes to their terms and conditions.

Britain last year sold 13 billion pounds of loans once held by former mortgage lender Northern Rock to U.S. private equity firm Cerberus, marking the biggest ever sale of a book of loans in Europe. ($1 = 0.7008 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
