January 11, 2016 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Rail union says its staff to strike on London underground

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - London is set for more transport chaos in January and February after the RMT train drivers’ union said it had set three further 24-hour stoppages on the capital’s underground rail network in a long-running dispute over planned night working.

The stoppages, if they go ahead, are set for Jan. 27, Feb. 16 and Feb. 18th. The RMT said all station staff were also called upon to take a week of action from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13.

“RMT members are furious at the bodged introduction of the Mayor’s Night Tube plans and the fact that they have been tied in with a pay deal that has left our members dangling on a string and out of pocket since April last year,” said RMT General Secretary Mick Cash.

“RMT remains available for talks in both disputes.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

