UK says to proceed with plans to sell Urenco stake
April 22, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

UK says to proceed with plans to sell Urenco stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s government said on Monday that it was proceeding with plans to sell some or all of its one-third shareholding in uranium enrichment company Urenco.

“The decision to proceed towards a sale comes after the government has secured agreement from its Dutch and German partners,” Britain’s business ministry said in a statement.

Urenco is part-owned by the British government, Dutch government, E.ON and RWE.

The ministry added that the scale and timing of any sale had not yet been determined and depended on further discussions.

Morgan Stanley is advising the UK government on the sale process.

