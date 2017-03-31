Britain and U.S. tell NATO allies to "raise their game" on defence spending

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain and the United States said on Friday that NATO allies needed to commit to increase defence spending every year, calling on countries who do not meet the alliance's 2 percent spending target to "raise their game".

"Secretary Mattis and I have agreed that others must now raise their game, and those failing to meet the 2 percent commitment so far should at least agree to year on year real terms increases," British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said during a joint news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Phil Stewart; Writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)