Britain eyes more 'smart defense' deals with U.S.-official

* British officials pitch Brimstone missile for U.S. use

* Jet trainer another possible cooperation project

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain, already the largest foreign supplier of defense equipment to the United States, sees opportunities for the two allies to expand cooperation on weapons programs in coming years as mounting budget pressures strain military coffers, said an official at Britain’s trade and investment office.

British trade and security officials are leading a delegation of more than 20 UK firms participating in a major U.S. Army trade show in Washington this week.

They are also scheduled to meet with Pentagon officials for talks on expanding defense trade between the two countries after a bilateral defense trade treaty that was signed in 2007 but only entered into force in April.

Geoff Gladding, regional director for defense and security sales in Europe and the Americas at Britain’s trade and investment office, said it made sense to join forces on development of new weapons, given tighter budgets.

Britain and other European countries have already cut their military budgets sharply while the Pentagon’s proposed budget is slated to be cut by $487 billion over the next decade - with another $500 billion in cuts looming unless lawmakers find other ways to reduce the federal deficit.

Gladding said bilateral cooperation on arms programs were underscored by NATO’s new “smart defense” policy, which encourages greater cooperation among alliance members to give members access to weapons they could not afford on their own.

“Everybody’s challenges are very similar,” Gladding told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual conference of the Association of the U.S. Army. “It just absolutely screams out to us that there are things we can do jointly to ... deliver the kind of capability that our armed forces need.”

Gladding said his office was in active discussions with U.S. Army officials and others about Britain’s Brimstone missile air-to-ground missile program, built by MBDA, which is owned by Franco-German aerospace group EADS, Britain’s BAE Systems and Finmeccanica of Italy.

Given close ties between the two nations, and the success of the Brimstone missile system in the joint Libyan operation last year, Washington could find it advantageous to buy the British missiles rather than develop its own separate system, he said.

“We’re having a dialogue about whether this could be the kind of program that the U.S. might be able to take advantage of,” he said.

The Pentagon’s own efforts to develop a new air-to-ground missile has run into some problems. The Joint Common Missile program was cancelled in 2005, but was later revived as the Joint Air-Ground Missile, but that program’s future is in doubt amid escalating budget pressures and affordability concerns.

Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co are working on technology development contracts on the U.S. program.

Gladding said one option might be for MBDA to partner with a U.S. company to offer the Brimstone missile to the U.S. military, citing what he called “definite interest” by U.S. officials in the British missile program.

The Hawk single-engine advanced jet trainer aircraft developed by BAE Systems might also be a good fit for the U.S. Air Force, he said, noting Washington could save money by using a plane was already available rather than developing a new one.

British firms are also exhibiting innovative solutions to deal with roadside bombs at the trade show, Gladding said, citing that area as another ripe for possible cooperation.

Britain and the United States are already working together on a next-generation submarine to deliver nuclear weapons, and Britain’s expertise in providing security - underscored during the recent Olympic Games - was another fertile area, he said.

Gladding said he would also meet with Pentagon officials to discuss the U.S.-UK defense trade treaty, noting that Britain needed to do more to encourage UK firms to get involved.

The treaty, the first of its kind, is intended to ease exports of weapons between the two countries by reducing the need for export licenses and other U.S. government approvals.

The treaty creates “approved communities” of government agencies and companies that may export and transfer certain U.S. items to pre-approved buyers within the United States and United Kingdom and to locations where military operations are being conducted or supported, according to the State Department.

So far, only 10 British companies have signed up, but London is trying to increase the number by publicizing the treaty more, said Tracy Buckingham, assistant director for North America and Northern Europe at the British trade agency.

Britain accounts for 70 percent of global defense exports to the United States, and British companies have significant roles on big U.S. weapons programs like the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter built by Lockheed Martin and the M777 Howitzer.