Panetta hails F-35 jet as key for UK, US
July 18, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

Panetta hails F-35 jet as key for UK, US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said Lockheed Martin Corp ’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft represents the “future of tactical aviation” for U.S. and British forces, as Britain prepares to take delivery of its first test aircraft.

The jet’s scheduled delivery Thursday at Lockheed’s Fort Worth, Texas, plant is an indication of “considerable strides” in the program, particularly in the past year, Panetta told a Pentagon press conference alongside Philip Hammond, the British secretary of state for defense.

