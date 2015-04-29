FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military jet lands safely in England after in-flight emergency
April 29, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. military jet lands safely in England after in-flight emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. Air Force refuelling jet has landed safely at its base in England, RAF Mildenhall, after experiencing an in-flight emergency, the Air Force unit that operates the aircraft said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker with call sign QUID 72 returned safely at 1:20 a.m. (0020 GMT), an hour after the emergency, according to the statement from the 100th Air Refueling Wing.

The statement gave no further details about the emergency. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Louise Ireland)

