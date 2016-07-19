FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM's UK unit Vauxhall says first Zafira B fire logged in 2009
July 19, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

GM's UK unit Vauxhall says first Zafira B fire logged in 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Vauxhall first logged a case of a fire linked to the ventilation system in its right-hand drive Zafira B cars in 2009, several years before a number of cases achieved prominence last year, the General Motors-owned British carmaker said on Tuesday.

"We have the first recorded case in a Zafira B that can be clearly attributed to the heating and ventilation fire that we are talking about here on the 11th of February 2009," Customer Experience Director Peter Hope told lawmakers on Tuesday.

In October last year, pressure began to mount on the carmaker after a Facebook group, which currently has over 15,000 members, began highlighting the fires with pictures published in major British newspapers and websites.

It has since announced two recalls. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Giles Elgood)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
