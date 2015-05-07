FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK new car registrations rise 5.1 percent in April - SMMT
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 7, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

UK new car registrations rise 5.1 percent in April - SMMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British new car registrations in April rose by 5.1 percent year-on-year to 185,778 vehicles, an industry body said on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said the increase meant sales were up by 6.4 percent in the first four months of the year to 920,366 cars with April recording the highest sales figures for that month in a decade.

The body forecasts that full-year new car sales will rise nearly 4 percent compared to last year hitting 2.57 million units in 2015 as Britain’s car market remains buoyant due to cheap credit and strong levels of consumer confidence.

Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.