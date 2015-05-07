UK new car registrations rise 5.1 percent in April - SMMT

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British new car registrations in April rose by 5.1 percent year-on-year to 185,778 vehicles, an industry body said on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said the increase meant sales were up by 6.4 percent in the first four months of the year to 920,366 cars with April recording the highest sales figures for that month in a decade.

The body forecasts that full-year new car sales will rise nearly 4 percent compared to last year hitting 2.57 million units in 2015 as Britain’s car market remains buoyant due to cheap credit and strong levels of consumer confidence.