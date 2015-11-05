UK new car registrations slip in October, industry data shows

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British new car registrations slipped in October compared with the same month last year, and overall demand for diesel vehicles edged down in the aftermath of Volkswagen’s emissions scandal, industry data showed on Tuesday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said new car registrations fell by a yearly 1.1 percent last month to 177,664 units. Diesel car registrations fell 2.1 percent on the year, compared with a 0.9 percent drop for petrol cars.

While Volkswagen-branded car registrations fell 9.8 percent on the year, there were also marked annual declines for brands like Ford, Citroen, Nissan and General Motors’ Vauxhall brand. Registrations for Volkswagen’s Audi marque rose on the year.

“As expected, demand has now begun to level off but the sector is in a strong position, as low interest rates, consumer confidence and exciting new products combine to attract new car buyers,” SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)