UK car production rises 16 percent in September with upturn in exports - SMMT
October 21, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

UK car production rises 16 percent in September with upturn in exports - SMMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British car production rose by nearly 16 percent in September compared with the same month last year driven by a rise in car exports, an industry body said on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said car manufacturing rose by a yearly 15.5 percent to 158,281 units.

“Particularly encouraging is the recent upturn in exports, which are higher than they were in 2014, reflecting growth in key overseas markets such as the rest of Europe,” SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

Cars built for exports, which account for around three in four of all British-made models, rose 13.9 percent to 117,307 units in September compared to the same month last year. Production for the British market rose by around 20 percent. (Reporting by Angus Berwick, editing by Andy Bruce)

