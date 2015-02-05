FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK new car sales rise 6.7 pct in January to 8-yr high
February 5, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

UK new car sales rise 6.7 pct in January to 8-yr high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - British new car registrations rose by 6.7 percent in January to their highest level for that month since 2007, an industry body said on Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said sales in January totalled 164,856 units, compared to 154,562 units in January 2014.

Sales rose by nearly 10 percent in 2014 to hit their highest level in a decade, the SMMT said last month.

“For 2015, we expect to see some levelling off throughout the year. Demand is back to pre-recession levels following record-breaking growth,” SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said. (Reporting by David Milliken and Sam Wilkin; Editing by Alison Williams)

