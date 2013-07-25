FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Tourist visa hurdles cost UK millions - report
July 25, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Tourist visa hurdles cost UK millions - report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects preferences of shoppers in 8th paragraph)

By Mark Anderson

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - London’s West End lost nearly 200 million euros ($264 million) in retail revenue last year due to tough visa requirements keeping Chinese tourists away, a report by tax-free shopping facilitator Global Blue said on Wednesday.

Harrods’ managing director Michael Ward said in the report that Chinese tourists were the luxury department store’s most important customers, and that Britain’s current visa arrangement was “narrow-minded”.

Spending by Chinese tourists abroad rose 58 percent, as they traveled to find cheap deals on luxury goods, making them the highest-spending travelers in the world, the report showed.

But Britain’s strict visa application process, which requires applicants to visit British embassies, has kept many Chinese tourists away from London’s upmarket retail districts of Bond Street and Chelsea.

Russian tourists, who are the second-biggest shoppers, face up to two months’ waiting time for a British visa, whereas one for Europe’s 26-country Schengen Area can take as little as three days to process.

The report showed that tourists favour travel to the Schengen zone because of its straightforward visa process and widespread use - it is accepted in all member countries.

Global Blue operates a network of tax refund points for foreign shoppers.

Chinese shoppers were shown to prefer buying watches and jewelry, while Russians most commonly bought clothing.

“Chinese tourists often prefer to shop in Europe where they can save as much as 50 percent on luxury goods,” said Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy.

France was ranked the top destination for Chinese tourists, with nearly 10 percent higher growth in Chinese visitors than Britain.

Germany ranked second with a 76 percent increase in Chinese visitors, boosted by flights from China landing at Frankfurt airport.

The report also showed that Chinese tourists favour Singapore as a short-haul shopping destination. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting By Mark Anderson; Editing by David Evans and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
