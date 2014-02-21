FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's RAF lifts flying ban on Voyager fleet
February 21, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

Britain's RAF lifts flying ban on Voyager fleet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain has lifted a flying ban on its fleet of Airbus-made Voyager military aircraft more than a week after it grounded the planes, with the planes to resume flying this afternoon, a spokesman for the AirTanker consortium said.

The Royal Air Force said on Feb. 12 that it had suspended flying of its Voyager fleet after an “inflight issue” on Feb. 9. A source told Reuters that the plane plummeted between 3,000 and 5,000 feet while flying over Turkey.

Britain is one of the biggest customers for the Voyager jet made by the Airbus-led AirTanker consortium, as it leases 14 of the converted A330-200 jets from AirTanker in a 14 billion pound contract.

The AirTanker consortium is also made up of Babcock, Cobham, Rolls-Royce and Thales.

