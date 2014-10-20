FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prudential to invest up to 100 mln stg in UK tidal scheme
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 20, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Prudential to invest up to 100 mln stg in UK tidal scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Project to cost around 1 bln stg in total

* Will have capacity of 320 MW, should start up in 2018

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Financial services group Prudential Plc said on Monday it would invest up to 100 million pounds ($161 million) in Britain’s Swansea Bay tidal lagoon project in Wales.

Construction on the 1-billion-pound project developed by Tidal Lagoon Power Ltd is to begin next year.

The facility will have an installed capacity of 320 megawatts and is expected to be completed in 2018.

Prudential said its long-term insurance funds will provide the funding through its European asset management arm, M&G Investments.

This “marks another major milestone for the Swansea Bay project and is a clear endorsement of our vision to introduce tidal lagoon infrastructure into the UK’s low carbon energy mix,” Mark Shorrock, chief executive of Tidal Lagoon Power Ltd, said in a statement.

1 U.S. dollar = 0.6198 British pound Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.