FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Up to 17,000 people without power as 'weather bomb' hits Britain
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 10, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Up to 17,000 people without power as 'weather bomb' hits Britain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Up to 17,000 residents in the west of Scotland were left without power on Wednesday morning as a “weather bomb” of wet and windy conditions battered parts of Britain with gusts expected to reach up to 80 miles per hour (130 km/h).

Heavy rain and winds hit Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England overnight with an amber wind warning - meaning there was a potential risk to life and property - in place across Scotland’s western Isles and northern Shetland Islands.

Britain’s Met Office warned people to expect gales, storm force winds and large waves across several parts of northern and central Britain throughout the day.

“The public should be prepared for dangerous conditions, especially along causeways and coastal roads exposed to the west,” it said on its website.

Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution said its engineers were repairing the damage done in the Western Isles and are bringing two power stations on board with all customers expected to have electricity by lunchtime.

Britain has seen extreme weather conditions at this time of the year recently with tens of thousands of people across the country left without electricity on Christmas Day last year due to torrential rainfall and hurricane winds.

Weather bombs occur when storms quickly intensify and pressure drops rapidly. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.