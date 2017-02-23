FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Woman killed by flying debris as storm Doris batters Britain
February 23, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 6 months ago

Woman killed by flying debris as storm Doris batters Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BROAD HAVEN, Wales, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A woman was killed by flying debris on Thursday as storm Doris battered Britain and Ireland, disrupting travel and leaving thousands without power as it swept in from the Atlantic.

The woman died from serious head injuries when she was hit by debris falling into the street in the Midlands city of Wolverhampton, emergency services said.

Doris brought winds of up to 94 miles per hour in Wales, heavy snow forced school closures in Scotland and power was cut to thousands of homes in Ireland.

Some flights were cancelled and many travellers faced train and road delays. (Reporting by Rebecca Naden in Broad Haven, Wales, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

