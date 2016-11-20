Cargo ship being evacuated off England's storm-hit southern coast

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A cargo ship was being evacuated after it started to take on water off the coast of Dover after the biggest storm of the season hit southern England, the Coastguard said on Sunday.

Earlier, the port of Dover said ferry movements had been temporarily suspended because of the "very high winds", which the Met Office said could reach 70-80 miles per hour in exposed coastal locations.

The coastguard could not immediately give any further details. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Keith Weir)