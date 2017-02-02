FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 7 months ago

Trains plough through the waves on scenic UK line as storms approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAWLISH, England, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Throwing up spectacular showers of spray, trains braved the waves along one of Britain's most scenic rail stretches on Thursday, ahead of a weekend which could see widespread travel disruption from high winds.

The line between Exeter and Plymouth at the seaside town of Dawlish in Devon, southwest England, is regularly pummelled by heavy seas and in 2014 was partially washed away when a storm destroyed a large section of sea wall. here

Met Office forecasters have issued a weather warning for most of southern England for Friday and Saturday, saying strong winds could cause disruption and flooding. (Reporting by Toby Melville; Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

