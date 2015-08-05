FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK gives green light to Dogger Bank offshore wind farm
August 5, 2015

UK gives green light to Dogger Bank offshore wind farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The British government has given development consent to Dogger Bank Teesside A & B offshore wind farm, Britain’s Planning Inspectorate said on Wednesday.

Dogger Bank Teesside A & B is located off the east coast of Yorkshire in the North Sea. It comprises two wind farms, each with an installed capacity of up to 1.2 gigawatts.

The project is being developed by Forewind, a consortium of energy companies RWE Innogy UK, SSE, Statkraft and Statoil.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely

