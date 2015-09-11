Britain refuses consent for Navitus Bay offshore wind park

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The British government has refused development consent for the proposed Navitus Bay offshore wind park off the Isle of Wight coast, it said on Friday.

The proposal comprised up to 194 wind turbine generators with an installed generation capacity of up to 970 megawatts.

“Careful consideration has been given to the application, and the planning and energy issues involved,” a spokesperson for the Department of Energy and Climate Change said in a statement. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)