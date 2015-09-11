FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Britain says no to plans for Navitus Bay offshore wind park
September 11, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Britain says no to plans for Navitus Bay offshore wind park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comment, more detail)

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The British government has refused development consent for the proposed Navitus Bay offshore wind park off the Isle of Wight coast, it said on Friday.

The proposal comprised up to 194 wind turbine generators with an installed generation capacity of up to 970 megawatts.

Recommendations to the government by the Examining Authority highlighted that the visual impacts of the project were of “serious concern.”

“Careful consideration has been given to the application, and the planning and energy issues involved,” a spokesperson for the Department of Energy and Climate Change said in a statement.

Stuart Grant, project Director at Navitus Bay, said they were disappointed with the decision.

“We will now discuss the options available with our shareholders and update stakeholders in due course.”

Navitus Bay Development Ltd is a 50-50 joint venture between Eneco Wind UK Ltd and EDF Energy. The partnership was formed on 26 April 2012.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
