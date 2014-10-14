Skanska, Ecotricity launch British onshore wind farm venture

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Construction firm Skanska and British green energy company Ecotricity have formed a joint venture aimed at building onshore wind farm projects in Britain worth 500 million pounds ($797.50 million) over the next five years.

The Skylark 50-50 JV aims to build 350 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind capacity, enough to power around 200,000 homes, the firms said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Ecotricity will use its expertise in green energy development to design wind parks and gain planning consents, while Skanska will use their expertise in construction,” Ecotricity founder Dale Vince said.

Ecotricity operates wind farms with around 70 MW of capacity in Britain.

Several companies such as SSE have pulled out of UK onshore wind projects citing financial reasons.

Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservative Party has pledged to end government subsidies for onshore wind farms if it wins a national election next year.

Onshore wind farms have faced some local opposition in getting planning approval as residents complain they obstruct views and making too much noise.