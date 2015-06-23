FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infinis Energy buys British wind farm project
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Infinis Energy buys British wind farm project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Renewable power generator Infinis Energy Plc has bought an 18.5-megawatt wind farm project from investment firm Peel Group for an undisclosed sum, the company said on Tuesday.

The wind farm is located on former surface mining land in Northumberland and next to the 8-megawatt Sisters wind farm project already being developed by Infinis.

Construction on both projects is expected to start in July and they are expected to connect to the grid in June next year.

Infinis said funding would come from project finance.

Both projects will also qualify to receive government support because they comply with grace period conditions from subsidy cuts, which were announced last week by the government for new onshore wind projects which already have planning consent, grid connection deals and land rights.

The government has decided to shut down its onshore wind farm subsidies scheme from April 2016 to avoid spending more than necessary to meet its climate targets.

Around 250 projects are now unlikely to be built due to the decision. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
