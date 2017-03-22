FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statkraft plans to sell stakes in two UK offshore wind farms
March 22, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 5 months ago

Statkraft plans to sell stakes in two UK offshore wind farms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) -

** Norway's Statkraft will in June begin a formal process to sell its stakes in the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon wind farms offshore Britain, with a goal of completing the transactions by the end of the year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday

** Statkraft has a 40 pct stake in the 317 megawatts (MW) Sheringham farm and 30 pct in the 420 MW Dudgeon farm, plus a 30 pct stake of the Dudgeon project financing via a shareholder loan

** The assets may be sold individually or together. KPMG is advising Statkraft

** Norway's Statoil is the operator of both wind farms

** Statkraft's CEO on March 16 told Reuters the company had decided to quit offshore wind power (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

