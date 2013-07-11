FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British drug regulator recalls India's Wockhardt medicines
July 11, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 4 years

British drug regulator recalls India's Wockhardt medicines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s drugs regulator MHRA on Thursday said it would withdraw some medicines made by India’s Wockhardt Ltd after it identified deficiencies in manufacturing procedures at Wockhardt’s Waluj site in India.

The 16 medicines affected by the precautionary recall include those used for the treatment of infections, high blood pressure, diabetes, epilepsy, depression, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, dementia in Alzheimer’s patients and thyroid conditions.

The MHRA said patients did not need to return their medicines because there was no evidence that the medicines affected by the precautionary recall in the UK were defective.

“However, the MHRA has to act in the interests of public health as poor manufacturing standards cannot be allowed to continue,” it said.

