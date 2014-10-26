PRESS DIGEST-SUNDAY BRITISH BUSINESS - OCTOBER 26

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Sunday Times

STARBUCKS HIT BY PROBE INTO TAX DEAL WITH DUTCH

The European Commission will publish within a fortnight a formal notice of findings into its probe into Starbucks’ tax affairs, according to sources. It is thought the commission’s antitrust division will claim the Netherlands and Starbucks struck an arrangement to lower the tax rate for the company’s subsidiary in Amsterdam.

BANKS ORDERED TO RAISE BILLIONS IN CRISIS FUNDS

The Bank of England will this week unveil tough new rules aimed at preventing future financial crises, with banks and building societies ordered to beef up their safety buffers with fresh capital.

QATARIS OUTBID CHINESE FOR HSBC TOWER IN LONDON

The Qatar Investment Authority is understood to have made a 1.1 billion pound ($1.77 billion) offer for the HSBC tower in London, seeing off competition from China Life and Ping An to become preferred bidder in one of the biggest-ever British property deals.

SALAMANDER ENERGY MAY GET RIVAL BIDS FROM OPHIR, CESPA

It is understood that Ophir Energy and Spanish rival Cespa are preparing competing takeover bids for Salamander Energy that could value the oil explorer at more than 275 million pounds ($442.42 million).

MORRISONS BREAKS PLEDGE ON LOW PRICES

Wm Morrison Supermarkets has quietly ramped up prices on certain staple items such as fish and apples less than six months after it promised to lower prices permanently on more than 1,000 everyday products.

The Sunday Telegraph

RBS SET TO KEEP ITS IRISH ARM

The Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to commit itself to its Irish business this week in a surprise turnaround following a review of the future of Ulster Bank and some expectations that it would seek a sale or outside investment.

KING OF SHAVES FOUNDER STEPS DOWN, COMPANY GOES UP FOR SALE

British entrepreneur Will King is stepping down as chief executive of King of Shaves, and the razor maker has hired investment bank William Blair to run a sales process that could value the business at more than 50 million pounds ($80.4 million).

BANK OF ENGLAND BOWS TO EUROPE OVER STRESS TEST REPORTING

The Bank of England has bowed to the European financial regulator following a difference of opinion over the way in which British banks can display the results of Sunday’s Europe-wide stress tests.

LYCEUM CAPITAL SAID TO BE EXPLORING SALE OF 2 BUSINESSES

Private equity firm Lyceum Capital is understood to be exploring sales of Synexus, which is involved in clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies, and Access Group, a software business.

The Mail on Sunday

TESCO CEO LEWIS SAYS HIS PAY DEAL IS ‘UNDER REVIEW’

Dave Lewis, the new chief executive of UK retailer Tesco , says the details of his bonuses are being reviewed by senior non-executives following the company’s recent accounting scandal.