PRESS DIGEST-Sunday British Business - August 3

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday. Reuters has not independently verified these media reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The former boss of failed investment firm Keydata is suing the Financial Services Authority, the financial regulator, for 371 million pounds ($624 million) related to the firm’s collapse.
The owners of Scott Dunn are weighing plans for a 60 million pound sale of the luxury travel company.
Private equity firm Silverfleet Capital is planning to float the Office shoe chain in a stock market listing, which could value it at 300 million pounds.
Standard Life is on the cusp of a 250 million pound deal that would increase its stake in an Indian joint venture.
Investment funds including Apollo and OpCapita have begun drawing up takeover plans for home improvement retailer Homebase, fueled by speculation the chain’s owner, Home Retail Group, would put it up for sale.
Speculation is growing that the incoming chairman of Wm Morrison Supermarkets could replace the chain's chief executive, with sources mentioning former Coles head Ian McLeod and Monsoon head John Browett.