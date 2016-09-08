By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, Sept 8
LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's opposition Labour party
called on Thursday for big companies to publish their tax
returns and for parliamentary committees to have the right to
see all taxpayers' returns, to aid efforts to tackle avoidance
and evasion.
Tax has become a major political issue in Britain after
revelations about the amount of tax paid by large corporations
such as Starbucks and by individuals led to a public
outcry and widespread calls for reform.
A report commissioned by shadow finance minister John
McDonnell said the UK tax authority should also row back from
the policy of being more business-friendly -- a strategy
pioneered by a Labour government a decade ago.
"There's a new atmosphere now abroad both in terms of
business and in terms of the general public that there needs to
be more openness and transparency," McDonnell said at the launch
of the review of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
Labour said a string of scandals including massive leaks of
documents highlighting tax avoidance involving Panama and
Luxembourg raised questions about whether big companies and the
wealthy pay their fair share.
The UK's Conservative government says it supports greater
transparency, but not the measure proposed by Labour. Last week,
parliament approved an amendment to a bill that would allow the
government to publish a breakdown of companies' profits,
revenues and tax payments by country.
Labour also questioned whether HMRC was too lenient on big
business. HMRC has the right to publish taxpayer information if
it feels it helps it conduct its role. However, most countries
do not routinely publish taxpayer's returns.
McDonnell said he did not accept that companies' corporate
secrets would be at risk by releasing their returns or that
companies might relocate elsewhere because of Labour's plan.
Professor Prem Sikka of the University of Essex, the lead
author of the study, said the model of parliament's intelligence
committee which scrutinises sensitive defence-related matters,
sometimes taking evidence in secret, could be the model for how
lawmakers might better ensure HMRC was being effective and fair.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)