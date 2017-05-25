India's Britannia Industries Q4 profit up 6 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - Biscuit maker Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a six percent rise in fourth-quarter consolidated profit.

Consolidated profit came in at 2.11 billion rupees ($32.65 million), compared with 1.99 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement. (bit.ly/2rTJyob)

Analysts on average had expected a consolidated profit of 2.18 billion rupees in the March quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Consolidated revenue rose 6 percent to 23.16 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.6225 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)