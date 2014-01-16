FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England says to hold first new indexed repo on Feb. 11
January 16, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of England says to hold first new indexed repo on Feb. 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday that it would hold the first of a new type of repo operation to provide liquidity to Britain’s banking system on Feb. 11.

The new Indexed Long-Term Repo will offer more liquidity at cheaper rates, longer maturities and against a wider range of collateral than previously available, the BoE said.

The new repo will not have a fixed volume, however, and the BoE said it expected initial usage may be limited due to the ample existing liquidity in Britain’s financial system as a result of its earlier quantitative easing programme.

