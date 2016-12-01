UK's new position in EU market "cannot be better than for EU members" - Dijsselbloem spokesman

AMSTERDAM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain's new position in the European Union's market cannot be cheaper, or better than that of countries which are full members of the trading bloc, a spokesman for Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.

"The message is the same: There can be no cherry picking and the new situation for the United Kingdom cannot be better or cheaper for than that of countries within the EU," said Michel Reijns. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)