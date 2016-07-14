FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labour leadership contender says Britain should vote again on Brexit
July 14, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Labour leadership contender says Britain should vote again on Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain should vote again on whether to remain in the European Union once a Brexit deal is agreed, Owen Smith, one of three candidates vying to lead Britain’s opposition Labour Party, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

Smith, who announced his candidacy to succeed Jeremy Corbyn at helm of the centre-left party on Wednesday, said many Britons who backed leaving the EU believe they were misled and should be given a second chance to vote.

“That does mean a second referendum or a general election when the terms are clear. The Labour government should be committing to that,” he told the Guardian newspaper. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

