Press Digest-Sunday British Business-June 16

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday: THE SUNDAY TIMES Lloyds in running to become shareholder in Joules The private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group is a front-runner to take a stake in clothing and boot brand Joules. Kabel Deutschland demands extra 1 billion euros from Vodafone Vodafone would have to stump up more than 8 billion euros in cash and take on a debt pile of almost 3 billion euros to win control of Kabel Deutschland, Germany’s largest cable TV operator, sources told the newspaper. Madame Tussauds eyes 3 billion pound float Merlin Entertainment, the owner of Legoland and Madame Tussauds, has appointed four investment banks - Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, to advise it on a 3 billion pound ($4.7 billion) stock market listing, likely at the end of this year or early next, citing Sky News. Payments to households to trigger shale gas bonanza People living over shale gas deposits in Britain could receive cash payments, modelled on those for wind farms, as part of a package of government measures designed to kick start the new energy industry. THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH Hester says RBS sale could take a decade Outgoing RBS Chief Executive Stephen Hester said the privatisation of the bank could take up to a decade. He said no privatisation had raised the desired proceeds of 45 billion pounds in one go. “So it is most likely it would be, if you do it conventionally, four or five goes over 10 years,” he told the newspaper. E-Commerce business Venda set for London listing Venda, an e-commerce business whose clients include Tesco, Jimmy Choo and the BBC, is set to list in London, with a valuation of up to 170 million pounds ($267 million). It has appointed Peel Hunt to lead the flotation.